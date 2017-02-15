Acting president issues 'grave' warning against NK provocations

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn strongly warned against North Korea's military provocations, saying its saber-rattling will lead it toward a "path of self-destruction."



Hwang made the remarks during a meeting with the leaders of the ruling Liberty Korea Party, three days after the North fired off a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, showing off its technological progress in developing delivery vehicles for its nuclear weapons.



Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (R) speaks during a meeting with the leaders of the ruling Liberty Korea Party at his official residence in Seoul on Feb. 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

"The (South Korean) government strongly condemns North Korea's provocation this time and gravely warns that it will take a path of self-destruction in the near future if it fails to end its delusion of nuclear and missile provocations," Hwang said.Stressing that the South Korean and US militaries will stage their "largest-ever" annual joint exercise next month, the acting president stressed that Seoul will seek to strengthen international cooperation in countering the communist regime's persistent military threats."Our government, based on a solid South Korea-US combined defense posture, will unwaveringly safeguard the lives of our citizens and national security," he said.Despite security challenges weighing on the government, Hwang said he would strive to focus on revitalizing the sluggish economy and enhancing the livelihoods of ordinary citizens."First of all, to find a breakthrough in our efforts to reinvigorate the economy, we will accelerate our endeavors to bolster exports and help local firms win high-return overseas infrastructure deals and expand their presence in foreign markets," he said.The participants in the meeting included Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho; In Myung-jin, the party's interim leader; and Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the party. (Yonhap)