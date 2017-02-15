Ex-university chief arrested in corruption probe

Special prosecutors on Wednesday formally arrested a former university president over allegations she gave admission and grading favors to the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's close friend who is at the center of an influence-peddling scandal.



The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Choi Kyung-hee, who headed Ewha Womans University in Seoul from 2014 to 2016, on charges of obstruction of duty for allegedly giving undue favors to Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi soon-sil.



Choi Kyung-hee, a former president of Ewha Womans University, leaves the Seoul Central District Court on Feb. 14, 2017, after a hearing on the legality of her detention. The court issued a warrant to formally arrest her the next day on charges of giving undue favors to the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's close friend. (Yonhap)

The court, which rejected to issue a writ against her last month, acknowledged the need to arrest her this time "based on evidence that have been additionally provided."A number of other professors at the school have been indicted on suspicions of collaborating with the former chief in helping Chung. Prosecutors suspect that the school in return gained government support in various programs.The former university chief Choi has been flatly denying the allegations against her.The scandal, involving a number of other corruption allegations, led to President Park's impeachment in December. The Constitutional Court is reviewing whether to oust her or reinstate her. (Yonhap)