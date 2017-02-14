NK leader's half brother killed: report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jung-nam was killed, in what appears to be an assassination, local media reported Tuesday.



TV Chosun, citing government sources, reported that the 46-year-old Kim was killed by two female assassins at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on Monday.





Kim Jung-nam (Yonhap)

Kim Jung-nam (Yonhap)

Kim Jung-nam in a photo in 2000 (Yonhap)