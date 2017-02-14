[Graphic News] South Koreans world's top fish eaters

South Koreans were found to be the top seafood consumers among 24 countries with high demand for the products, a report showed Monday.Statistics contained in “The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture” from the Food and Agriculture Organization showed that South Koreans consumed an average 58.4 kilograms of seafood a year per person in the 2013-2015 period, ranking it No. 1 among the countries measured by the organization. Norway came next with 53.3 kg, followed by Japan with 50.2 kg, China at 39.5 kg and Vietnam at 35.4 kg.For the United States, the average yearly consumption was 23.7 kg. Among members of the European Union, it was 22 kg.