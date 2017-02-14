Court accepts controversial recordings as evidence in impeachment trial

Choi Soon-sil

Court accepts controversial recordings as evidence in impeachment trialThe Constitutional Court accepted a set of controversial audio files, which President Park Geun-hye’s lawyers say prove her innocence, as valid evidence at the presidential impeachment trial on Tuesday.The files are part of some 2,300 audio files, submitted by the prosecution last week, containing recorded phone conversations with Ko Young-tae, a now-estranged associate of President Park’s close confidante Choi Soon-sil.In some of the files, Ko reportedly can be heard plotting to “dominate” the K-Sports Foundation, a nonprofit entity Choi allegedly controlled unofficially, with others from the entity to derive personal profits.But the files also include circumstantial evidence that indicates President Park’s overreliance on Choi, who has no official government post, in running the state and drafting presidential speeches, a key reason behind Park’s impeachment.The court accepted on Tuesday the 29 audio files as valid evidence, which the parliament’s defense team submitted in order to prove Choi’s alleged meddling in state affairs.“(The) VIP (believed to be a reference to President Park) cannot do anything without this person (Choi). Even a single decision. A letter, a word in presidential speeches should be revised here, even very late at night,” Ko was heard saying to an acquaintance in one of the audio files.Park’s lawyers said they are still reviewing the voice recordings. They plan to ask the court to adopt some of them as valid evidence later. They requested the court summon two more witnesses, with the court yet to make a decision.The lawyers also claim the recorded conversation indicates the president was wrongly framed in a scheme set up by Ko, who held a grudge against Choi and Park after failing to capitalize on Choi’s ties to the president.President Park has been criticized for attempting to delay the court proceedings by requesting a long list of witnesses in what critics see as a key tactic to sway the ruling in her favor.Most of the witnesses Park‘s lawyers have asked for so far have refused to appear, forcing the court to reschedule the hearings and push back the proceedings. Six of eight witnesses scheduled to testify during the impeachment trial this week are expected to skip the session.On Tuesday, the hearing in the morning lasted only 20 minutes, as Ahn Bong-geun, a close ex-presidential secretary to President Park, did not appear. Instead of adjusting the schedule to call him in again, legal representatives of the parliament and president agreed to cross him off the witness list.During the hearing, Park’s lawyer Lee Dong-heup, who joined the defense team a day earlier, called the parliament’s passage of the impeachment motion “unreasonable and hasty,” saying it lacked sufficient investigation and evidence.“To expel the president, there should be betrayal of public trust and violation of law from the perspective of protecting the Constitution,” Lee said. Lee previously served as a justice on the Constitutional Court.“As long as her acceptance of bribery is not established, it is difficult for the bribery to be a factor to expel the president,” he said, citing that Park has yet to be indicted and an arrest warrant for Samsung Group’s de facto chief Lee Jae-yong was rejected by a lower court.“The president has even barred her family members from entering the presidential office amid fears they might be involved in corruption. It is unimaginable that the president, whom more than 10 million people voted for, abuses presidential authority for a third party.”“She deserves to be blamed for failing to remove those pursuing personal benefits by clinging to the powerful, but it is not enough to remove the president, whose term is guaranteed under the Constitution, from office.”By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)