Taeyeon soon to release new song

The Girls’ Generation lead vocalist has produced various chart-topping solo tracks, including “I,” “Gemini,” “Rain,” “Why” and her latest single “11:11,” which was released in November.
|Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)
“A new song is always in the works,” Taeyeon wrote via her social media account after the news broke. “People are so impatient.”
“Taeyeon is working on a solo comeback,” S.M. Entertainment confirmed. “We will make further announcements when the release date becomes certain.”
(doo@heraldcorp.com)