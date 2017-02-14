Taeyeon soon to release new song

Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)

Taeyeon is set to return with a new song sometime around the end of February, local media reported Monday, quoting unnamed sources in the K-pop industry.The Girls' Generation lead vocalist has produced various chart-topping solo tracks, including "I," "Gemini," "Rain," "Why" and her latest single "11:11," which was released in November."A new song is always in the works," Taeyeon wrote via her social media account after the news broke. "People are so impatient.""Taeyeon is working on a solo comeback," S.M. Entertainment confirmed. "We will make further announcements when the release date becomes certain."