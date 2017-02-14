Prosecutors again seek arrest for Samsung heir in corruption probe

Taeyeon soon to release new song

Published : 2017-02-14 15:06
Updated : 2017-02-14 15:06

Taeyeon is set to return with a new song sometime around the end of February, local media reported Monday, quoting unnamed sources in the K-pop industry.

The Girls’ Generation lead vocalist has produced various chart-topping solo tracks, including “I,” “Gemini,” “Rain,” “Why” and her latest single “11:11,” which was released in November. 

Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)

“A new song is always in the works,” Taeyeon wrote via her social media account after the news broke. “People are so impatient.”

“Taeyeon is working on a solo comeback,” S.M. Entertainment confirmed. “We will make further announcements when the release date becomes certain.”

