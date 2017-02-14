KT to provide solution for Australian mobile stethoscope

Stethee (KT)

KT has signed a memorandum of understanding on a global digital health care business with Australian mobile health care startup M3DICINE, the mobile carrier said Tuesday.M3DICINE is a startup established by Dr. Nayyar Hussain, who is currently preparing to launch a 110-gram mobile stethoscope called “Stethee.” The wireless stethoscope will be able to be connected to various mobile devices.Under the memorandum, KT will provide its digital solution to Stethee, which will enable the transfer of heart and lung data to smartphones. With a global position system function, Stethee will automatically store location data and check the body temperature of a user, as well as the humidity and altitude of surrounding areas. The device is expected to win certification from the US Food and Drug Administration in March.KT has been providing mobile urinalysis and blood test solutions to developing countries such as Rwanda and Kazakhstan.By cooperating with M3DICINE, KT plans to expand its global health care business to include respiratory diseases, as patients with such illnesses are on the rise due to environmental changes including the rising concentration of fine dust in the air.“KT will continue cooperating with innovators in the digital health care sector,” said Koh Yoon-jeon, an executive director at KT. “The company will expand health care solutions for the early diagnosis of chronic diseases and prevention.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)