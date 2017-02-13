Actor Park Bo-gum greeted by 4,000 fans in Thailand

Park Bo-gum, the star of 2016 South Korean TV series "Love in the Moonlight," has met about 4,000 fans in Thailand as part of his tour of Asian countries to repay international fans for their love and support, his agency said Monday.





(Yonhap)

"I was surprised to see so many fans gathered at the airport when I arrived at a late hour," Park was quoted as saying by Blossom Entertainment during the fan meeting Saturday. "I appreciate your passion, but I hope you return home early. Still, I can feel the overflowing of love.""Descendants of the Sun" star Song Joong-ki, who belongs to the same talent agency and is one of Park's close friends, took part in the Bangkok event as a guest.The two actors expressed hope to appear in the same drama series.When asked if there is any role they would be eager to play in each other's dramas, Park chose the title role in the 2012 romance-fantasy film "A Werewolf Boy" and Song the charming Crown Prince Lee Yeong in "Love in the Moonlight."The 23-year-old actor, who rose to stardom in his role in the2015-16 TV series "Reply 1988," began the tour in Malaysia on Dec.10. The tour also took him to Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan and Japan. After Thailand, he is scheduled to meet fans in Singapore on Saturday and Seoul on March 11. (Yonhap)