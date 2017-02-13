Police chief says will investigate malicious fake news

Lee Chul-sung, head of the National Police Agency, said Monday the police will investigate fake news with malicious intention.
“Acts of uploading fake news about certain individuals repetitively with malicious intention seem worthy of investigation,” Lee told reporters at a press conference.
|Lee Chul-sung, head of the National Police Agency (Yonhap)
If the fake content is problematic but not serious enough to merit a formal inquiry, the police will consult with other authorities to have it blocked and erased, he added.
The police recently formed a taskforce to monitor fake news online amid sharply divided public opinions over President Park Geun-hye’s parliamentary impeachment. There has been no case of investigation so far, although several had been removed after consultation with the Korea Communications Standards Commission, police officials said.
"Freedom of speech should be guaranteed, so the taskforce will take action on fake news -- to delete or to investigate -- after the due legal review,” he added.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)