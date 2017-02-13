NK unveils footage of new ballistic missile launch

North Korea's state-run broadcaster on Monday released footage of the latest test-firing of a new ballistic missile in an apparent move to show off what the country called a successful launch.



Pyongyang fired off a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, called Pukguksong-2, on Sunday from near an airbase in the country's northwestern province toward waters off its east coast.



This photo, captured from footage released by North Korea's state-run broadcaster on Feb. 13, 2017, shows the country's latest launch of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile. (Yonhap)

The missile, launched at a high angle, flew about 500 kilometers.The footage unveiled by the Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station showed that the missile was moved on one of the country's newly developed transport erector launchers before being launched.The video also showed that the missile was launched at an almost vertical angle and changed direction while in flight.The scene of the launch, ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, showed the country using cold-launching technology, which allows the missile to be ignited mid-flight after lift-off.The latest launch marked the first provocation by North Korea since US President Donald Trump took office in late January.The North claimed that its new ground-to-ground missile uses solid fuel, which would make it possible for Pyongyang to carry out a surprise launch with very little chance of being detected by Seoul and Washington in advance.South Korea's military said that North Korea is believed to have employed technology used in submarine-launched ballistic missiles to develop the new intermediate-range ballistic missile.North Korea's leader said in his New Year's address that his country has entered the final stage of its preparations to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Yonhap)