Korean politicians open up on entertainment TV

Gov. An Hee-jung appears on the online talk show “Yang Se-hyung’s Short-terview” on Jan. 19. (SBS Mobidic)

Mayor Lee Jae-myung appears on “Talking Street.” (JTBC)

Rep. Moon Jae-in appears on political talk show “Ssulzun” last Thursday. (JTBC)

s the unofficial election season looms, presidential hopefuls are reaching out to younger voters by showing a more genial side of themselves on TV talk shows.Korean politicians have traditionally adopted a more formal, scripted approach in their public appearances, but presidential candidates began appearing on nonnews entertainment programs during the 2012 election.Then-presidential candidates Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in went on the talk show “Healing Camp, Aren’t You Happy,” chatting in a relaxed setting about their personal histories.Now, a growing number of politicians are engaging with the public through diverse mediums, both on TV and online.One politician making frequent appearances on entertainment shows is An Hee-jung, South Chungcheong Province governor, in competition for the candidacy of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea.“Politicians want to deliver a message. For that to be effective, (the message) has to be a cocktail of laughs (and policy directions),” said An, who did an interview with an online talk show hosted by comedian Yang Se-hyung on Jan. 19.“It’s difficult in Korea, because cultural precedents don’t exist,” An said of politicians’ foray into entertainment. “I don’t know to what extent our society will be able to digest messages mixed with humor, wit, fun and seriousness.”During the episode produced by SBS Mobidic, An, 52, who has risen quickly to second place in polls behind fellow liberal Moon, ate and played table tennis with Yang, responding playfully to some of the comedian’s mischievous questions. He revealed his fitness regimen, skin care routine and the kind of president he would like to be: “I want to install a basketball hoop in the Blue House yard and play ball with the advisors,” he said. The show was televised on SBS on Jan. 28.“We try to capture the human side of politicians, rather than content that might be controversial or lean too much toward a certain political party,” said So Hyung-suk, the producer of the show. “Politicians can show more diverse sides (to themselves) ... and online formats like ours can act as a window to the younger generation.”On Wednesday, An appeared on cable channel JTBC’s “Talking Street,” a program that features celebrities and artists talking to crowds on the street.Taking place in Hongdae, an area in Seoul popular with youths, the show allowed An to communicate with younger voters, media critics said.Two other presidential aspirants --Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, also a member of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, and Rep. Sim Sang-jung, head of the minor opposition Justice Party -- appeared on “Talking Street” on Jan. 4 and Dec. 14, respectively.Sitting down with voters face-to-face, Mayor Lee related his family’s struggles with poverty while he was growing up. Sim revealed a photo of her high school graduation and called for the need to renew people’s trust in politics.Rep. Yoo Seung-min of the newly inaugurated conservative Bareun Party, meanwhile, appeared on political commentary program “Ssulzun” on Feb. 3 and chatted about his daughter.The leading presidential hopeful Moon used his appearance on “Ssulzun” last Thursday to rebut criticism against him. He explained the reasons behind his less-than-hostile stance toward North Korea, while self-deprecatingly jesting about his previous failed presidential run.Such appearances seem to be striking a chord with younger voters. An’s online interview has reached more than 1 million views -- over twice the average number of hits for celebrity appearances on the program.“I finally understand Moon’s policy direction, which never seemed to come through in press conferences,” said a comment on an online community about Moon’s “Ssulzun” episode.However, the entertainment approach could also muddle the focus on policy, according to Kim Hyung-jun, a professor of political science at Myongji University.“Storytelling can be inexact and could lead to populism,” he said.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)