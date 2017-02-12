Twice reveals track list for new album

Track list for Twice’s upcoming album, to be released on Feb. 20 (JYP Entertainment)

Girl group Twice has revealed the track list for a new album titled “TWICEcoaster: LANE 2,” set to release on Feb. 20.The album will consist of 13 songs, including remixes of the K-pop group’s three consecutive hit releases “Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer Up” and “TT.”The lead track for the new album, “Knock Knock,” will be another bubbly pop-dance track, according to the group’s label JYP Entertainment.The album is a “special version” of the group’s 2016 October release, titled “TWICEcoaster: LANE 1.”Twice will hold a three days of concerts at the Seoul Olympic Park SK Olympic Handball Stadium from Friday to Sunday, prior to the new album’s release.The nine-member group has enjoyed increasing popularity since its October 2015 debut with the EP “The Story Begins.” The group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.(doo@heraldcorp.com)