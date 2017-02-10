Seoul bourse promotes KOSDAQ for foreign investors

South Korea's stock exchange made a pitch Friday for its tech-heavy market in a meeting with foreign investors.



The Korea Exchange discussed ways to promote the secondary KOSDAQ with the representatives from around 10 foreign firms including JP Morgan and BNP Paribas.



Kim Jae-joon (4th from right in the front row), chief executive officer of the Korea Exchange (KRX)'s KOSDAQ market, poses in Seoul on Feb. 10, 2017, for a photo in a meeting with representatives from foreign firms in this picture provided by the KRX. (Yonhap)

The luncheon meeting was hosted by Kim Jae-joon, chief executive officer of the KOSDAQ market.The participants "discussed the need for the KOSDAQ's marketing to benchmark the US NASDAQ, which has taken root as a high-tech innovation market," the KRX said.Those foreign investors asked the KRX to develop various types of investment vehicles including futures and derivatives, it added. (Yonhap)