iPhone boasts most storage space

Apple Inc.'s iPhone has the biggest storage capacity among 10 smartphones manufactured by global tech firms, data showed Friday.



The average storage capacity of iPhones came to 66 gigabytes during the third quarter of last year, the data by research firm CounterPoint showed.



(Apple Inc.)

Apple shipped its latest iPhone 7 with a minimum of 32 GBs of capacity for the entry-level model in September 2016.Four Chinese vendors -- Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei Technologies Co. -- followed Apple in the top spots, with Vivo leading the pack with an average of 47 GBs storage space, the data showed.The average storage space of smartphones by Samsung Electronics Co. came to 24 GBs, far below that of Android-powered devices with 27 GBs. The South Koran tech firm puts 16GB NAND flash into its budget smartphones, including the A-series.LG Electronics Inc., ZTE, Lenovo and Alcatel came next, the data showed. (Yonhap)