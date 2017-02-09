Boy band NCT wins endorsement deal from Thai firm Singha

Korean idol group NCT has been hired by Thailand's Singha Corp. to promote the company's popular dried seaweed snack, the group's agency said Thursday.



Five of the total 15 NCT members -- Ten, Taeyong, Doyoung, Mark and Jaehyun -- held a two-day promotional event in Bangkok from Tuesday for Singha's seaweed snack Masita, S.M. Entertainment said.



The singers were greeted by hundreds of fans upon their arrival at the Bangkok International Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday, S.M. Entertainment said. On the same day, the members held a media event at Siam Paragon department store, which drew some 5,000 fans.





This image provided by S.M. Entertainment shows fans of the boy group NCT gathering at a promotional event for Masita seaweed snack at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Feb. 7, 2017. (Yonhap)

An indoor meet-and-greet event was also later held, with NCT showcasing their song "The 7th Sense" and engaging directly with fans.NCT also made appearances on popular TV shows including "Rueng Lao Chao Nee" and "9 Entertain." The NCT-endorsed Masita commercial will air in April. (Yonhap)