Doctors to face penalty for taking selfie with corpse

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Thursday that it is currently investigating the case and considering taking disciplinary steps against doctors.
According to the Act on Dissection and Preservation of Corpse, those who conduct pathological or anatomical research on a corpse should exercise an appropriate demeanor. It is forbidden to share or post photos of cadavers if not for research purposes. A breach is punishable by fines, in this case, up to 500,000 won ($436), the ministry said.
|A screenshot of an Instagram photo uploaded by one of the doctors in the photo. (Instagram)
The five are a professor of Inha University Hospital in Incheon and four doctors from various hospitals who participated in a foot anatomy session held at the Catholic University of Korea’s St. Mary‘s Hospital in Seoul last week.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)