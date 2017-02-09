LG to launch 2 Android-powered smartwatches in US

LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will launch two smartwatches that run on the next Android operating system in the United States later this week.



LG's Watch Style and Watch Sport -- which are Google Inc.'s first Android Wear 2.0 wearables -- will hit the shelves in the US on Friday (local time), the South Korean tech company said.



Android Wear 2.0 allows users to choose and download applications directly from the on-watch Google Play Store, instead of through their smartphones, officials said.The LG Watch Sport, available in titan and dark blue, is equipped with its own long-term evolution network and a built-in GPS. It has a 1.38-inch full circle OLED display and runs on the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip.The LG Watch Style -- the smaller of the two -- has a 1.2-inch display, swappable straps and a rotating power button that lets users bring up the app launcher and access artificial intelligence-based Google Assistant. It is available in silver, rose gold and titanium, LG Electronics said.The Watch Style is priced at $249 and the Watch Sport at $349. (Yonhap)