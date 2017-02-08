Countdown clock unveiled for PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Citizens are posing for a photo in front of the countdown clock on Wednesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A countdown clock for the first Winter Olympics to take place in South Korea was unveiled on Wednesday.The countdown to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games will reach one year on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, Omega, the official Olympic timekeeper, set up the digital clock at Seoul Plaza in front of the city hall. It displays the number of days, hours, minutes and seconds left to the quadrennial competition.Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang 2018 organizing committee, was joined by Yu Dong-hun, vice sports minister, and Gunilla Lindberg, chair of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission on PyeongChang.The clock is 4.3 meters tall and 4 meters wide, with the official Olympic logo emblazoned at the top. Omega will also set up a separate countdown clock for the Winter Paralympics, and the clocks will stay in the nation's capital until March 20, 2018.On Thursday, the organizing committee will celebrate the one-year countdown with ceremonies at Gangneung Ice Hockey Centre, an Olympic hockey venue in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, just east of PyeongChang. (Yonhap)