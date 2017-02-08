KEB named best PB in digital client solution

KEB Hana Bank was named the best private bank in digital client solutions by a global finance magazine, the bank said Wednesday.
South Korea’s leading bank, owned by Hana Financial Group, received the Global Best PB in Digital Client Solutions award in New York on Tuesday. The award was bestowed by Global Finance, a finance magazine based in the US that surveys and picks the best players in various financial sectors every year.
The bank’s performance in the private banking sector has been recognized for two straight years, the company said. In 2016, KEB Hana was selected the best PB bank in Korea.
|Kang Ji-hyun (left), head of KEB Hana Bank’s Dogok branch, poses with Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, at the ceremony event for the Global Best Private Bank in Digital Client Solutions on Tuesday in New York. /KEB Hana Bank
“The awards prove that KEB Hana Bank has been globally acknowledged for the private banking services,” said the bank’s spokesperson.
After KEB Hana Bank, the result of a merger between Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Bank, was launched on Sep. 1, 2015, the bank successfully combined the digital systems of the two banks in June.
“A synergy has been created combining KEB’s foreign exchanges services and Hana’s PB services,” the bank’s statement said.
In an attempt to lead the digital PB solution, KEB Hana unveiled a robot adviser called Cyber PB, the first of its kind among domestic banks, a year ago and the HEAD (Hana Early Analysis and Diagnostic) System, a tool used for portfolio management.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)