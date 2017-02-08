Samsung Pay launched in Thailand

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday that its mobile-payment service, Samsung Pay, was officially launched in Thailand.



The official launch in Thailand is the latest move by Samsung to expand the mobile-payment service globally.



(Yonhap)

The company has launched Samsung Pay in the United States, China, Spain, Australia, Singapore and Brazil."We hope that Samsung Pay will play a big role in transforming Thailand in line with its national e-payment strategy," said Wichai Pornpratang, vice president of Samsung's Thai unit, in a statement."Our innovation will revolutionize Thais' way of spending and usher them towards a cashless society," the vice president said. (Yonhap)