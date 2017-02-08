Ruling party tentatively decides to change name to 'Liberty Korea'

The Korea Herald > Business > Economy

Samsung Pay launched in Thailand

kh close

 

Published : 2017-02-08 16:54
Updated : 2017-02-08 16:54

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday that its mobile-payment service, Samsung Pay, was officially launched in Thailand.

The official launch in Thailand is the latest move by Samsung to expand the mobile-payment service globally. 

(Yonhap)

The company has launched Samsung Pay in the United States, China, Spain, Australia, Singapore and Brazil.

"We hope that Samsung Pay will play a big role in transforming Thailand in line with its national e-payment strategy," said Wichai Pornpratang, vice president of Samsung's Thai unit, in a statement.

"Our innovation will revolutionize Thais' way of spending and usher them towards a cashless society," the vice president said. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]