‘Bluebeard’ invited to film fests

Cho Jin-woong stars in “Bluebeard.” (Lotte Entertainment)

“Bluebeard,” a thriller directed by Lee Su-yeon starring Cho Jin-woong, has been invited to three prominent international film events -- the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, the Far East Film Festival held in Udine, Italy, and the Hawaii International Film Festival.Brussels film festival programmer Freddy Bozzo called it a suspenseful movie with a striking climax, while programmer Sabrina Baracetti of the Udine festival said the film had significant tension, according to reports.Hawaii’s Anna Page lauded the film’s deliberate screenplay and powerful performances.The psychological thriller film traces an unsolved serial murder case that is reopened when a corpse floats to the surface of the Han River with the melting of ice.Lee debuted to critical acclaim in 2003 with “The Uninvited,” starring Park Shin-yang and Jun Ji-hyun.The film is slated for release in March.