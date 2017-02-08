‘Bluebeard’ invited to film fests

Brussels film festival programmer Freddy Bozzo called it a suspenseful movie with a striking climax, while programmer Sabrina Baracetti of the Udine festival said the film had significant tension, according to reports.
Hawaii’s Anna Page lauded the film’s deliberate screenplay and powerful performances.
|Cho Jin-woong stars in “Bluebeard.” (Lotte Entertainment)
The psychological thriller film traces an unsolved serial murder case that is reopened when a corpse floats to the surface of the Han River with the melting of ice.
Lee debuted to critical acclaim in 2003 with “The Uninvited,” starring Park Shin-yang and Jun Ji-hyun.
The film is slated for release in March.
