N. Korea threatens pre-emptive strike ahead of Armed Forces Day

North Korea has threatened a pre-emptive strike against South Korea if provoked as it marked a key military anniversary, a state media reported Wednesday.



Hwang Pyong-so, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, made the remarks during an event in Pyongyang on Tuesday, one day before the 69th anniversary of the foundation of the armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



"If the enemies dare violate the sovereignty and dignity of the country even a bit, the KPA will wipe out the strongholds of aggression through merciless pre-emptive strikes of (North) Korean style and accomplish the historic cause of national reunification without fail," Hwang was quoted as saying.





Hwang Pyong-so, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People`s Army (Yonhap)

The regular armed forces was established on Feb. 8, 1948, from the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, the communist guerrilla army, by North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)