Bily Acoustie to hold concert in March

The artist will meet fans at CJ Azit Daehakro from March 10 to 12. The concerts will be different from previous shows, showcasing colorful acoustic sounds and a string quartet to capture the warm feel of spring, according to sources.
DH Play Entertainment said the event will “radiate a warm glow of spring” and “Bily Acoustie’s soul-touching tone will be harmonized with the strings’ tunes.”
The 34-year-old singer and guitarist has released several songs, “A story I wanted to share while laughing,” “Cuz it’s you,” “One word of Love,” “All the Same Love Stories,” “I love you,” “Getting Better Little by Little,” “How can I Explain,” “Can’t Put up Anymore,” “A Secret” and “An Ordinary Winter,” among others.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bilyacoustie.
