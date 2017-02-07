LG to unveil G6 on Feb. 26 at MWC

LG Electronics sent out press invitations on Tuesday for the unveiling of its new flagship smartphone G6 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona, Spain.The invitation says the company will host an unpack event for the G6 at Sant Jordi Club on Feb. 26, a day before the tech congress kicks off.The launch event, which will last around 100 minutes, is expected to be attended by around 1,000 reporters, business partners and tech experts, the company said.LG describes the G6 as “Big Screen That Fits,” highlighting the large screen on a device that’s small enough to fit into a user’s hand.G6 will have a 5.7-inch (14.5 centimeters) Quad HD liquid crystal display panel with a ratio of 18:9. Its full vision display realizes vivid and dynamic screens with 564 pixels per one inch, LG said.“G6 has verified product safety and quality by featuring heat pipes that remove heat from the device and having underwent a complex accelerated-life test,” a LG official said.“The new device will offer quicker and more accurate maintenance services through artificial intelligence-based remote services.”On Feb. 28, LG’s mobile communication chief Cho Joon-ho is slated to speak on the company’s future smartphone business strategy at 2 p.m. in Barcelona Sants Hotel.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)