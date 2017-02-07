KEB Hana receives highest customer satisfaction rating among banks

KEB Hana Bank ranked top in customer satisfaction in services among lenders, while Shinhan Bank was named No. 1 for its mobile app, survey results out Tuesday from the Korea Consumer Agency said.



A poll asking 1,600 customers to rate eight banks with nationwide branches showed KEB Hana received 3.68 out of five points. Shinhan came in close second with 3.66 points, Woori and KB Kookmin tying at 3.63 points, and Nonghyup Bank following at 3.61 points. Industrial Bank of Korea and Citi Bank both earned 3.6 points, while Standard Chartered Bank of Korea received 3.56 points.



The average came to 3.62 points.The banks were scored on their facilities, customer service, diversity of financial products, interest and service rates and service satisfaction.The same poll showed 62.5 percent of the respondents using mobile apps for banking. The satisfaction level for apps was the highest for Shinhan with 3.88 points. (Yonhap)