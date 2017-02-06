US offered to deploy stealth destroyer in S. Korea: Seoul

The US has proposed deploying its largest stealthy destroyer in South Korea as the allies are exploring ways to better deter North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Monday.



During a meeting with South Korean lawmakers last month in Hawaii, Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, floated the idea of the USS Zumwalt being stationed at Jeju Island or Jinhae, homes to South Korea‘s naval bases on the southern tip of the peninsula, ministry spokesperson Moon Sang-gyun said at a press briefing.



Moon said that the proposal came as a response to the lawmakers’ request for a permanent stationing of US strategic assets to help counter threats from North Korea, which claims to have entered the “final phase” of developing a ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland. But the ministry has not yet received an official offer, he added.



USS Zumwalt (Yonhap)