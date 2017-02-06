ADHD 1.7 times more common in low-income group: study

The study, led by professor Park Eun-cheol and his team at the Severance Hospital of Yonsei University and released Monday, examined 18,029 children to check the correlation, if any, between their family‘s income and the incidence rate of ADHD.
The findings revealed that children from the lowest income bracket were 1.5 times more likely to have ADHD. The largest differential was between the highest income group and the lowest, who were 1.7 times more likely to have the disorder.
The team said household income level, the subsequent health care gap, differences in parenting and a lack of attention could all be factors.
The study was published in the February issue of the Journal of Epidemiology.
