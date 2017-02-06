Independent counsel considers to extend investigation period

ADHD 1.7 times more common in low-income group: study

Published : 2017-02-06 15:45
Updated : 2017-02-06 15:45

Children growing up in households in the lowest income bracket are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than average, a recent study suggests. 

The study, led by professor Park Eun-cheol and his team at the Severance Hospital of Yonsei University and released Monday, examined 18,029 children to check the correlation, if any, between their family‘s income and the incidence rate of ADHD.

The findings revealed that children from the lowest income bracket were 1.5 times more likely to have ADHD. The largest differential was between the highest income group and the lowest, who were 1.7 times more likely to have the disorder. 

The team said household income level, the subsequent health care gap, differences in parenting and a lack of attention could all be factors.

“This study shows that policy intervention is required to ensure that children can live healthy lives without being hampered by socio-economic discrimination,” professor Park said in the study. 

The study was published in the February issue of the Journal of Epidemiology.

By Song Seung-hyun (schoni@heraldcorp.com)

