Woori Bank opens representative office in Poland

Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Monday that it has opened a representative office in Poland in the latest effort to establish a bridgehead in Europe.



The opening on Sunday came two weeks after the South Korean bank won approval from the Polish financial regulatory authority to set up the representative office.



(Yonhap)

The representative office is located in the southwestern city of Katowice near an industrial complex, which is home to assembly lines of Samsung Electronics Co., Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller sister company Kia Motors Corp.Woori Bank also said it plans to set up a unit in Germany around July to meet the financial needs of South Korean clients and local companies doing business in Germany. (Yonhap)