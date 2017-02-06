CJ CGV theaters drew record number of viewers in Jan.

CJ CGV, South Korea's largest cinema chain, said Monday a record 20 million moviegoers visited its theaters at home and abroad last month.



The chain sold 20.5 million tickets -- 10.84 million domestically and 9.21 million internationally -- in January, about 7 million more than 12.87 million a year ago, according to the company.



It attributed the result to the chain's remarkable growth in foreign countries and strong performance in its home market.



The fifth largest multiplex theater company in the world, CJ CGV currently operates 2,895 screens at 379 locations in seven countries, including 1,014 screens at 136 locations in South Korea.



"We see this as a meaningful start for the year," Seo Jung, chief executive officer of the company, was quoted as saying in a press release. "We'll step up our efforts to advance to the global market to further spread 'hallyu' in the field of theater and help more Korean films advance to the global market."



Hallyu refers to the worldwide popularity of Korean pop music, TV dramas and films. (Yonhap)