Police examines cause for Dongtan shopping mall fire

Police suspect a cutting machine used during the welding work may have caused the blaze. Oxygen cutting machines and gas cylinders collected from the site have been sent to the National Institude of Scientific Investigation for detailed analysis, the police said in a briefing Sunday. Results will be released in two weeks.
|Police officers and fire authorities examine a fire site in Dongtan, Geonggi Province, on Saturday (Yonhap)
The kids’ facility, located on the third floor of the commercial building, was under space renovation and was full of combustible material, fire authorities said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)