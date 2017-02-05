Police examines cause for Dongtan shopping mall fire

[NEWS FOCUS] Duty-free changing fast, and not for better

Published : 2017-02-05 16:04
Updated : 2017-02-05 16:04

Police and fire authorities said Sunday that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire which claimed four lives and hurt 47 people on Saturday at a shopping mall in a new town called Dongtan, south of Seoul.  

Police suspect a cutting machine used during the welding work may have caused the blaze. Oxygen cutting machines and gas cylinders collected from the site have been sent to the National Institude of Scientific Investigation for detailed analysis, the police said in a briefing Sunday. Results will be released in two weeks.

Police officers and fire authorities examine a fire site in Dongtan, Geonggi Province, on Saturday (Yonhap)
Saturday’s fire started at a 264-square-meter indoor amusement park for kids inside Dongtan Metapolis in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. Metapolis is a giantic residential and commercial complex constructed in 2010 consisting of two 66-storey buildings, one 60-storey tower, another with 55 stories and a commercial four-storey building. A total of 1,266 households live there. 

The kids’ facility, located on the third floor of the commercial building, was under space renovation and was full of combustible material, fire authorities said.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

