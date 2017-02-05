Cornered Park to be questioned by independent counsel

Lee Kyu-chul, the spokesman for the special prosecutor's team, speaks at the briefing room in Daechi-dong, southern Seoul, on Sunday. Yonhap

President Park Geun-hye, who has been stripped of her powers since last December due to a corruption scandal, is likely to undergo face-to-face investigation this week, the first of its kind for an incumbent president in South Korea.“The face-to-face questioning (of President Park) is considered as a necessary step for the investigation to proceed,” Independent Counsel Park Young-soo’s spokesperson said Sunday, confirming its plan to soon question the impeached president in person, without elaborating.The date and venue for the interview cannot be disclosed yet, the spokesperson Lee Kyu-chul added, as the president’s legal representatives and the probe team are still in talks to finalize the process.The envisioned enquiry, largely expected to take place on either Wednesday or Thursday, will make Park the first democratically elected leader to be brought before investigators while in office.It is also seen as being critical to place the last missing piece in the scandal that led to Park’s parliamentary impeachment on Dec. 9 and gripped the country for months.Park is suspected of extorting donations from local businesses to nonprofit foundations controlled by her friend Choi Soon-sil, among others.Park has been in stern denial of all allegations, and is likely to remain the same at the upcoming enquiry.Earlier this week, the probe team secured a warrant and attempted to raid the presidential Blue House in connection with the investigation, but was blocked at the gate for security reasons.The Blue House on Friday added that the warrant was “unconstitutional,” claiming that President Park cannot be charged with a crime as long as she remains in office.At the briefing, the spokesman told the reporters that the probe team is “considering all options” to search the presidential office, but did not comment on how.The probe team, under the law, has until the end of February to wrap up its investigation over alleged crimes committed by President Park. But it is possible for it to be extended for another 30 days with the approval of acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn.The special counsel team has so far questioned dozens of high-profile government figures and suspects linked to Park’s alleged wrongdoing.Choi was one of them, who is accused of coercing 53 companies, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won ($66.4 million) to the Mir and K-Sports foundations run by Choi, thanks to ties to President Park.Choi is undergoing her own criminal trial on charges of attempted fraud and being an accomplice to abuse of power.Special prosecutors allege that Park was a major player as well in extorting the corporate money and giving favors in return to the business groups.Other key allegations surrounding President Park include her role in creating a blacklist of dissident cultural figures and her inaction following the deadly sinking of a South Korean ferry off the southwest coast in 2014, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people, mostly teenagers on a school field trip.Regarding the so-called blacklist, former Culture Minister Yoo Jin-ryung first disclosed to the public that Park’s administration monitored and cracked down on leftwing artists not favorable to the government.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)