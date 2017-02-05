Ministry to inspect preschoolers to detect child abuse cases

South Korea will check its entire 480,000 children set to enter the elementary school this year for any sign of child abuse, the Education Ministry said Sunday.



“If soon-to-be enrollees are unaccounted for, failing to show up at preliminary meetings organized by their designated schools, we will pay a visit to their houses and check their living situation,” said an official from the Education Ministry.



This marks the first time that the government conducts a nationwide inspection of pre-school children, after a high-profile case last year revealed a loophole in the current education system to detect child abuse cases.



In February 2016, the body of 7-year-old boy named Shin Won-young -- being locked up and beaten for three months by his stepmother --was found months after his death. The case came to light as a result of a nationwide survey on children who failed to enroll for school in time or had been absent from school for a long time.





(Yonhap)