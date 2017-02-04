US sports envoy due in S. Korea to promote PyeongChang games

American snowboarder Chloe Kim will visit South Korea next week as a sports envoy for the State Department in a show of U.S. support for the ally's preparations to host the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, the U.S. Embassy said Saturday.



Kim is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday and meet with local university students to "talk about the challenges of being a top-tier athlete competing on the world stage," the embassy in the capital said in a press release.



Kim, a 16-year-old high school student and first-generation Korean-American from California, won consecutive gold medals at the 2016 Winter X-Games and the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.



She was named to the TIME 30 Most Influential Teens of 2016 and to the Forbes 30 Under 30 as well as ESPN's 25 Impact Athletes of 2015.



Kim also plans to meet South Korea's Olympic athletes at the National Olympic Training Center.



She will then travel to PyeongChang, the venue for next year’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, to attend a snowboarding workshop with youth from nearby areas before wrapping up her three-day stay in the country.(Yonhap)



