Watchdog to release info on price-fixing cases

South Korea's antitrust watchdog will make public a set of data on price comparison regarding price-fixing cases to help customers take legal action, government officials said Friday.



The information contains data on prices before and after suspected companies engage in price collusion collected by the Fair Trade Commission, according to the officials.



(Yonhap)

Customers who seek compensation from the price-rigging practices can submit the price comparison data as powerful evidence to the court, they said.It is difficult for an individual to win a legal battle against such companies due to a lack of evidence and complexity of the price-setting formula."The FTC will disclose the maximum amount of information to help customers win compensation," said one of the officials.The watchdog handled 70 price-fixing cases in 2015, up from 35 in 2010. (Yonhap)