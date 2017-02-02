[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

The Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering a Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay at a Grand Room, bottle of wine, signature doll and Jo Malone London hand-wash gift box. Couples can have breakfast the next day and check out at 2 p.m. The package is available from Feb. 10 for 320,000 won. For information and reservation, call (02) 799 - 8888 or visit seoul.grand.hyatt.kr.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is offering a Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay in a standard room, bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate and flower bouquet. The Sweet Delight package offers access to the fitness center and indoor swimming pool. Guests can upgrade to the superior room and have breakfast buffet for two at the Square restaurant. The package is available from Feb. 10-14 starting from 218,900 won, exclusive of a 10 percent tax. For information and reservation, call (02) 531 6520.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay at the Deluxe Room or Club Room, flowers, bottle of Moet and Chandon wine and chocolate. A Lush bath balm is provided along with access to a fitness center and swimming pool. The package starts from Feb. 10 to 14 for 410,000 won exclusive of tax in a deluxe room. The Club Room package offers access to the Club Lounge for breakfast, beer, wine and snacks during the happy hour. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-2100.The Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun is offering a Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay at a Premier Room, breakfast for two at MoMo Cafe, bottle of sparkling wine and strawberry dessert platter, access to a 24-hour fitness center and 2 p.m. checkout. The package is available from Feb 1. The price starts from 199,000 won, exclusive of tax. The hotel is located near Namdaemun Market, Deoksugung Palace and Myeong-dong. For information and reservation, call (02) 2211-8111.The Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering special dishes for the Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 at Italian restaurant Il Ponte, French restaurant Seasons, and flagship buffet restaurant Cafe 395. Il Ponte will showcase a five-course dinner priced at 266,200 won for two persons. The Seasons will offer a six-course dinner at 150,000 won per person. Cafe 395 is offering a buffet dinner of various dishes at 99,000 won per person. For information and reservation, call (02) 317-3014.