Foreign minister, ex-US congressmen reaffirm active response to N. Korean threats

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and former US congressmen reaffirmed Wednesday that their countries need to react proactively in addressing North Korea's serious nuclear and missile threats, the foreign ministry here said.



Yun held a meeting with an American delegation led by former US Representatives Dan Burton and Matt Salmon to discuss North Korean nuclear threats and alliance issues, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The delegation also included former US chief negotiator for North Korean nuclear issues Christopher Hill as well as officials from the American newspaper Washington Times.



In the meeting, Yun underlined the seriousness and urgency of North Korea's nuclear and missile issues, calling for Seoul and Washington's efforts to increase their joint defense posture and deterrence capabilities, the ministry said.







The US delegation said the North's nuclear and missile programs pose direct threats to America, stressing that the allies should react proactively in dealing with the issues.They also reaffirmed the importance of keeping the South Korea-US alliance solid under the new Trump administration, the ministry said."The latest meeting has been an opportunity for our government and our public diplomacy to enhance the understanding of key South Korean diplomatic and security policies among American congressmen, academics and press and to cement a base for cooperation with the new administration in Washington," the ministry said. (Yonhap)