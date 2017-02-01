Naver’s Papago to help police communicate with foreigners

(Naver)

South Korean internet giant Naver said Wednesday that it has entered a partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, agreeing to help the public agency communicate more effectively with non-Korean speakers.The two have signed a memorandum of understanding, under which Naver has introduced a new section on its translation app Papago that provides translations of common Korean phrases that the local police use to carry out their duties.Launched in August 2016, Naver’s Papago is a next-generation translation app that uses an artificially intelligent neural network to offer more accurate, natural translations between Korean and English as well as Korean and Chinese.Under the terms of the memorandum, Naver’s Papago has added a “police conversation” category — which will show translations of police-related Korean phrases related to keywords such as “Miranda rights,” “filing complaints” and “car accidents.”Naver said that its new memorandum with the Seoul police is the first of many upcoming partnerships linking Papago’s translation services with diverse public and private entities here.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)