Kang, finance minister during 1997 financial crisis, dies

|A mourner pays respects at the funeral home of former Finance Minister Kang Bong-kyun in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Kang led the finance ministry for two years after the nation asked the International Monetary Fund to borrow $58 billion in a bailout package in late 1997. He led the reform of conglomerates and financial institutes alike.
After heading the ministry under the Kim Dae-jung administration, he served as a lawmaker in the National Assembly from 2002 to 2012.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)