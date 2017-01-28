S. Korea's investigators to answer Denmark prosecution's request

South Korea's special prosecutors said Saturday that they will send documents requested by Danish authorities concerning the daughter of a woman at the center of a snowballing corruption scandal as soon as possible to speed up her repatriation.



Chung Yoo-ra, the 21-year-old daughter of President Park Geun-hye's close friend Choi Soon-sil, was arrested in the northern Danish city of Aalborg earlier this year for illegal stay. She is suspected of receiving favors from a college in Seoul during its admissions process and on tests by taking advantage of her mother's ties to the president.



Chung has been in the custody of Danish authorities and has showed no sign of voluntarily coming back home to face a probe.



South Korea's special prosecutors looking into the alleged corruption scandal surrounding the president and Choi earlier asked local authorities to extradite Chung.



After weeks of review, the Danish prosecution released a statement on Friday that they suspended the repatriation process and asked South Korea to send extra information before making a final decision.



"We've not yet received an official notice from Denmark," an official a special prosecutors' team handling the scandal. "When receiving it, we will do our best to complete it as soon as possible."



The scandal led to Park's impeachment by parliament last month and implicated numerous officials at the top levels of government and business. (Yonhap)