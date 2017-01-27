Samsung Electronics widens gaps with other giants in 2016

Samsung Electronics Co. saw its earnings overwhelm other South Korean companies in 2016, data showed Friday, expanding its presence in the country's economy.



The South Korean tech giant posted sales and operating profit of 201 trillion won (US$172 billion) and 29.2 trillion won, respectively, in 2016, market data showed.



SK hynix Inc., the No. 2 player on the main bourse in terms of market capitalization, managed to post sales and operating profit of 17.1 trillion won and 3.2 trillion won, falling far behind those of Samsung.



Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top carmaker, posted sales of 93 trillion won last year, but only made an operating profit of 5.1 trillion won.



Samsung also outpaced others in terms of cashable assets by holding 88.2 trillion won, which hovers far above the 27.9 trillion won posted by Hyundai Motors. (Yonhap)