Park calls her corruption allegations preposterous, colossal lies

Impeached President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday denied a slew of corruption allegations against her once again, calling them "preposterous, colossal" lies.



During an hour-long interview with Jeong Kyu-jae, the chief editorial writer of the local Korea Economic Daily newspaper, Park said that "the crippling scandal involving her and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil appears to have been premeditated."



The interview at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae came amid expectations that the embattled leader would hold a press conference in a move to rally her core supporters ahead of the four-day Lunar New Year's holiday that begins on Friday.



Impeached President Park Geun-hye speaks during an interview with the Korea Economic Daily newspaper on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

"If (I) track down (the string of the allegations), I cannot help but think that (the scandal) was premeditated, to be candid with you," she said.Park has been suspended from her presidential duties since she was impeached by parliament over the scandal on Dec. 9.The president is alleged to have colluded with Choi in extorting money and favors from big companies including Samsung Group. She is also suspected of allowing Choi to meddle in important state affairs. Park has denied all allegations. (Yonhap)