Govt. to release 884 inmates on parole in time for holiday

South Korea's justice ministry said Wednesday that it plans to release 884 inmates, including many entrepreneurs, on parole ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday this week as part of efforts to promote economic recovery and national integration.



It is the largest number of inmates to be released on parole since June 2009 when 896 convicts were set free, the ministry explained.



The inmates will be released at 10 a.m. Thursday, a day before the four-day traditional holiday begins.



"(Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn) has ordered the government to increase the number of inmates to be out on parole in light of the efforts to promote economic recovery and national integration," a ministry official said, declining to be named.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

The parole list included 49 businessmen running small- and medium-sized enterprises and 94 citizens convicted of economic crimes. The list excludes former high-level government officials and other socially advantaged people, officials said. (Yonhap)