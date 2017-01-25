N. Korea rated as world's third most corrupt nation

North Korea is perceived to be the third most corrupt country in the world, following Somalia and South Sudan, the Transparency International (TI) said on Wednesday in its latest annual review on the corruption level of each country.



According to the TI's Corruption Perceptions Index 2016, which ranks countries' public sector from zero to 100, the North held the ranking among 176 surveyed countries with a score of 12. Countries with a lower score are deemed to be more corrupt.



Somalia and South Sudan received scores of 10 and 11, respectively, the index said.





Painting of a North Korean propaganda (Yonhap)

Countries led by populist and autocratic leaders have generally turned out to be more corrupt, the Berlin-based international non-governmental organization said."In countries with populist or autocratic leaders, we often see democracies in decline and a disturbing pattern of attempts to crack down on civil society, limit press freedom, and weaken the independence of the judiciary," TI Chair Jose Ugaz said in a media statement. (Yonhap)