KOICA chief calls for institutionalizing Korea’s ODA model

In recent years, whether and how to define Korea’s ODA model has surfaced as one of the most hotly debated topics in the field. Some policymakers and scholars argue a model would help boost the country’s edge in its specialty areas, whereas others stress the need for a more recipient-oriented approach and the minimization of political influence at home.
For Kim In-shik, president of the state grant aid provider, a model is vital for Seoul to make the leap from a “game follower” to a “game changer.” A concrete, sustainable policy framework would help better cement Korea’s edge in such areas as democratic transition, electronic administration and agricultural reform, while contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he said.
“Korea’s experience from an aid recipient to donor, industrialization and democratization would make a unique ODA model,” Kim said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.
|Kim In-shik, president of the state grant aid provider KOICA (Yonhap)
The year 2016 was a turbulent year for the development aid community as it smarted from the corruption scandal triggered by President Park Geun-hye and her old friend Choi Soon-sil. Choi’s paper company is found to have attempted to manipulate some of the country’s overseas aid programs for her own financial gain.
KOICA had taken a hit from the scandal, as it struggled to cope with formidable outside pressure that did not cater to its principles and values.
In the wake of the scandal, the National Assembly slashed nearly 30 percent, or 4.2 billion won ($3.6 million) of this year’s budget for the Korea Aid project to 10.2 billion won.
For KOICA, the cut was a relief. Having shaken off the pressure, the agency is now refurbishing the overall program, closing a controversial food distribution and cultural element, which Choi’s organization had pushed for, and expanding medical services in cooperation with medical schools, civic groups and other volunteers nationwide.
“The program does have positive components such as a mobile clinic that could go around the marginalized regions in developing countries like islands. It’s something even the host country can’t afford,” Kim said.
“Now we want the (Korea Aid) program to be a platform or base of people-friendly volunteer medical services -- and the first batch of five university hospital doctors and 14 student volunteers already arrived in Uganda last week.”
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)