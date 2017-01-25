McDonald’s Korea joins Herald campaign

Lee Young-ae aimed to show boldness behind the good, wise wife

Published : 2017-01-25 16:46
Updated : 2017-01-25 16:46

McDonald’s Korea is participating in The Korea Herald’s campaign to provide newspapers to military units in isolated regions as part of its social responsibility program, the company said Wednesday.

The units are located in areas including Hwacheon in Gangwon Province and Icheon and Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province. Some 50 editions will be provided to the units for a year.
(Yonhap)

McDonald’s have been exerting continuous CSR efforts under its corporate philosophy of contributing to the development and wellbeing of local communities.

Some of its programs include Ronald McDonald Soccer Club for children, burger delivery campaigns for low-income households, as well as working with the Seoul Metropolitan Government for the deliverymen to double as nighttime “patrol officers.”

By Yim Ji-min(jiminy@heraldcorp.com)

