More suspected sexual assaults involving Korean women reported in Taiwan

Seven additional suspected sexual assault reports involving Korean tourists have been reported in Taiwan, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.



The seven cases involving eight women were reported to the Korean Mission in Taipei during Jan. 16-18, days after two Korean tourists were allegedly sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in the Taiwanese capital, according to a ministry official.



The taxi driver, identified only by his surname Chan, is suspected of first rendering the women unconscious with a drugged soft drink then assaulting them. A blood test confirmed that the victims had sleep-inducing drugs in their blood.





Taiwanese police have detained him as he partially admitted to the assaults. He is reported to have said he only meant to touch them.The additional victims were said to have used the same taxi service for foreign tourists and lost consciousness inside the cab after drinking a beverage given to them by their driver, the source said."All those victims do not remember what happened to them while they were unconscious," the source said. "They, however, did not report any financial loss."Of the eight victims, seven traveled in Taiwan last year, while the last one stayed there in January when the incident happened, the source said. Local authorities have launched a probe into the additional cases.It has not been confirmed whether they used the cab driven by the same driver that was reported in the first case that triggered the investigation.The ministry official said that Taiwanese authorities promised to let the Korean government know the results of its investigation as soon as they have more complete details. (Yonhap)