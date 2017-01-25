NK seen as boosting coal exports to China ahead of Beijing's ban: Seoul

A jump in China's coal imports from North Korea in December is probably attributed to Pyongyang's push to increase shipments ahead of Beijing's decision to temporarily suspend the purchase of the energy resource from its neighbor, a Seoul official said Wednesday.



Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported on Monday that China imported 2 million tons of North Korean coal in December, up 13 percent from a year earlier, citing China's customs data.



The shipments surged even though China's commerce ministry imposed a three-week-long ban on imports of North Korean coal to implement the latest sanctions by the United Nations Security Council.





United Nations Security Council meeting (Yonhap)

Seoul's unification ministry believes North Korea might have boosted its outbound shipments to China in early December before the temporary ban was put in place, a spokesman said."Also, export prices of coal have been on the rise, which might have served as a factor (in boosting North Korea's coal exports)," said Jeong Joon-hee, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.On Nov. 30, the UNSC adopted a set of sanctions over North Korea's September nuclear test, including a significant cap on Pyongyang's exports of coal.The move is aimed at cutting North Korea's annual coal outbound shipments by more than 60 percent or around $700 million each year.Under the March resolution, North Korea's coal exports for "livelihood" purposes were allowed, an exception that was exploited by the country. (Yonhap)