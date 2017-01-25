Volvo’s new leasing offer looks to make S90 ‘affordable’

Offered in both “Momentum” entry-level and “Inscription” trim, the 2017 D4 is priced at 59.9 million ($51,400) and 66.9 million, respectively, including taxes.
In comparison, in Korea the Mercedes E-Class series runs anywhere from 60.9 million to 98.7 million, while Ford’s newly released Lincoln Continental carries a price tag ranging from 82.5 million won to 89.4 million won.
|Volvo’s 2017 S90 D4 (Volvo Korea)
However, in an effort to make luxury driving more financially feasible, starting next month to the end of March, Volvo Korea is offering both new and return customers the opportunity to take home its new luxury release through Volvo’s “value-up” 36-month leasing program, following a 30 percent vehicle down payment.
The lease packages guarantee customers’ residual value of up to 48 percent with monthly loan payments for the Momentum listed at 526,200 won (326,000 won deferred). Return Volvo customers will receive a special discounted offer of 496,300 won for the Momentum (295,500 won deferred).
Under its new lease packages, Volvo Korea says it expects the new D4 model to be one of the country’s most competitive premium sedans in the first half of the year.
“Among the country’s domestically imported car market, the new S90 D4 is the most competitive premium sedan in the market as it is the most reasonably priced and has the most luxurious and distinguished design,” said Lee Yun-mo, CEO of Volvo Korea, in a press release.
“The new S90 will lead domestic sales of Volvo cars in the first half of 2017 for both gasoline and diesel line ups,” he added.
To commemorate the release of the D4, Volvo says it will also offer a 1 million won gift certificate to all current Volvo owners who purchase the new S90 D4 Momentum.
The entry model of new S90 is equipped with Intelligent Accuracy Refinement Technologies, the world‘s first intelligent fuel injection technology developed by Volvo that helps cut fuel consumption. The new model also boasts a combined fuel economy of 14 kilometers per liter -- 12.2 km per liter for city driving and 17 km per liter on highways.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)