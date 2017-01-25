Woori Bank renews current CEO’s term

Recently privatized Woori Bank said its outside directors decided Wednesday to renew the term of its current CEO Lee Kwang-goo, who led the bank’s long-awaited privatization along with strong earnings last year.



He beat two other candidates -- Lee Dong-gun, an executive vice president and head of the bank’s business support group, and Kim Seung-gyu, a former vice president of the bank’s management support unit -- after a series of interviews by the outside directors.



Woori Bank CEO Lee Kwang-goo speaks at a press conference at the bank’s head office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)