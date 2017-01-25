[Advertorial] Samsung Fire & Marine offers reliable service for customers

A Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Co. Risk Consultant introduces products to a customer.

Samsung Fire & Marine’s insurance risk consultant program offers a win-win system that provides stable jobs for women and reliable services for customers.The company offers a six-month training course for a beginner RC in order to provide a systemic education for its RCs. The job offers stability both in career and income, making it particularly helpful for women seeking to re-enter the job market after raising children, the company said.For instance, the average income of Samsung F&M RCs who have worked more than one year was 5.05 million won in the first nine months of 2016. The company also provides a welfare package covering education costs for children and health checkups.There is usually a high turnover rate among financial consultants but the average working period of RCs at SFMI is eight years and one month and a total of 37.6 percent have been working for Samsung RCs for more than 10 years as of the end of September 2016.With a stable job, RCs can in return offer reliable services to its consumers, the company said.